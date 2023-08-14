Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Anakin Mitterholzer, right, from Springfield, Ohio, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Tristen Protsman observe flight operations from a crash and salvage cart on the flight deck, Aug. 13, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 18:27 Photo ID: 7980560 VIRIN: 230813-N-JJ744-1199 Resolution: 4316x3453 Size: 1.13 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Master Chief Crash and Salvage [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Simon Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.