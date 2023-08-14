Command Master Chief Crash and Salvage

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Simon Pike 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Anakin Mitterholzer, right, from Springfield, Ohio, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Tristen Protsman observe flight operations from a crash and salvage cart on the flight deck, Aug. 13, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    crash and salvage
    JJ744
    CMC Bryan Davis

