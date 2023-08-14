A U.S. Border Patrol agent assists members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Urban Search and Rescue Team in searching a neighborhood destroyed by a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, August 17, 2023. CBP photo by Glenn Fawcett
This work, Lahaina wildfire response [Image 34 of 34], by Glenn Fawcett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
