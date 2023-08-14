230818-N-JC445-1014 ISTANBUL, Türkiye (August 18, 2023) Capt. Matthew Kiser, commanding officer, speaks to members of the Turkish media aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20). Mount Whitney, the U.S. Sixth Fleet flagship, is on a scheduled visit to Türkiye, in support of U.S., allied, and partner interests. Homeported in Gaeta, Mount Whitney operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 11:30 Photo ID: 7980347 VIRIN: 230818-N-JC445-1014 Resolution: 4352x3790 Size: 1.37 MB Location: ISTANBUL, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mount Whitney KLE and Turkish Media Tour [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.