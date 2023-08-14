Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mount Whitney KLE and Turkish Media Tour [Image 3 of 8]

    USS Mount Whitney KLE and Turkish Media Tour

    ISTANBUL, TURKEY

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    230818-N-JC445-1015 ISTANBUL, Türkiye (August 18, 2023) Capt. Matthew Kiser, commanding officer, speaks to members of the Turkish media aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20). Mount Whitney, the U.S. Sixth Fleet flagship, is on a scheduled visit to Türkiye, in support of U.S., allied, and partner interests. Homeported in Gaeta, Mount Whitney operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 11:30
    Location: ISTANBUL, TR 
    This work, USS Mount Whitney KLE and Turkish Media Tour [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Key Leadership Engagement
    USS Mount Whitney
    KLE
    LCC 20
    MC2 Mario Coto
    press statement

