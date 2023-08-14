3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts field maintenance operations at Camp Lielvarde, Latvia

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting 4th Infantry Division, prepare to replace rotor heads on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter after an aerial gunnery exercise as part of scheduled maintenance at Camp Lielvarde, Latvia, Aug. 15. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 06:56 Photo ID: 7980257 VIRIN: 230815-Z-WW831-1057 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.29 MB Location: LIELVARDE, LV