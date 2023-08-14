Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts field maintenance operations at Camp Lielvarde, Latvia [Image 2 of 4]

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts field maintenance operations at Camp Lielvarde, Latvia

    LIELVARDE, LATVIA

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Capt. H Howey 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    (From left) U.S. Army SPC Andres Martinez and SPC Raymundo Torres, both CH-47 Chinook helicopter mechanics with Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting 4th Infantry Division, prepare to remove a rotor blade in order to replace its rotor heads after an aerial gunnery exercise as part of scheduled maintenance at Camp Lielvarde, Latvia, Aug. 15. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

    IMAGE INFO

