    Shoot on the Move [Image 4 of 5]

    Shoot on the Move

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    08.16.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham 

    155th Armored Brigade Combat Team

    An M1A2 Abrams tank assigned to Task Force Rifles fires a 120mm Sabot tank round at a target during Gunnery Live Fire Qualifications at the Udairi Range Complex near Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Gunnery tables incorporate all facets of the weapon systems and emphasize training crews to operate their weapons systems to their full capability prior to the qualification table. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 03:36
    Photo ID: 7980207
    VIRIN: 230816-A-XA218-9398
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    This work, Shoot on the Move [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mississippi National Guard
    M1A2 Abrams
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Task Force Rifles

