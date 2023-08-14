On the Way

An M1A2 Abrams tank assigned to Task Force Rifles fires a 120mm Sabot tank round at a target during Gunnery Live Fire Qualifications at the Udairi Range Complex near Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Gunnery tables incorporate all facets of the weapon systems and emphasize training crews to operate their weapons systems to their full capability prior to the qualification table. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)

