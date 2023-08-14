Pacific Partnership 2023, Phu Yen General Hospital Physical Therapy Team Work Together

TUY HOA, Vietnam (Aug. 11, 2023) – The Pacific Partnership 2023 and Phu Yen General Hospital physical therapy teams pose for a photo during Pacific Partnership 2023. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Eric Chan)

