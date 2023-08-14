Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2023, Phu Yen General Hospital Physical Therapy Team Work Together [Image 2 of 2]

    Pacific Partnership 2023, Phu Yen General Hospital Physical Therapy Team Work Together

    TUY HOA, VIETNAM

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Eric Chan 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    TUY HOA, Vietnam (Aug. 11, 2023) – The Pacific Partnership 2023 and Phu Yen General Hospital physical therapy teams pose for a photo during Pacific Partnership 2023. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Eric Chan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 03:00
    Photo ID: 7980203
    VIRIN: 230811-N-KK081-2001
    Resolution: 3912x2800
    Size: 7.47 MB
    Location: TUY HOA, VN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2023, Phu Yen General Hospital Physical Therapy Team Work Together [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Eric Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor Reconnects with His Heritage During Pacific Partnership 2023
    Pacific Partnership 2023, Phu Yen General Hospital Physical Therapy Team Work Together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sailor Reconnects with His Heritage During Pacific Partnership 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Vietnam
    PP23
    Pacific Partnership 2023
    multilateral cooperation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT