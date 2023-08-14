Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Reconnects with His Heritage During Pacific Partnership 2023 [Image 1 of 2]

    Sailor Reconnects with His Heritage During Pacific Partnership 2023

    TUY HOA, VIETNAM

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Eric Chan 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    TUY HOA, Vietnam (Aug. 14, 2023) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Patrick Dang, a native of San Jose, Calif., reconnects with uncle, Tan Kim Dang, during Pacific Partnership 2023. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Eric Chan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 03:00
    Location: TUY HOA, VN 
    Hometown: SAN JOSE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Reconnects with His Heritage During Pacific Partnership 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Eric Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Partnership 2023, Phu Yen General Hospital Physical Therapy Team Work Together

    Pacific Partnership
    vietnam
    PP23
    Pacific Partnership 2023
    multilateral cooperation

