Sailor Reconnects with His Heritage During Pacific Partnership 2023

TUY HOA, Vietnam (Aug. 14, 2023) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Patrick Dang, a native of San Jose, Calif., reconnects with uncle, Tan Kim Dang, during Pacific Partnership 2023. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Eric Chan)

