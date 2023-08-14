Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Homeland Response Force hosts meeting of Spokane emergency planning committee

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    96th Troop Command

    Soldiers and Airmen with the 10th Homeland Response Force, Washington National Guard, demonstrate specialized equipment used to respond to hazardous incidents for representatives from Spokane County government agencies, industries, environmental groups and emergency responders at Geiger Field, Wash., Aug. 16, 2023. The 10th HRF hosted a meeting of the Greater Spokane Local Emergency Planning Committee to build relationships between the National Guard and emergency planners in the community. The 10th HRF mission involves identifying, training, and maintaining a deployable force of service members who are ready to respond within FEMA region 10 in the event of a catastrophic CBRN, or all-hazard, event in order to mitigate suffering and loss of life. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    This work, 10th Homeland Response Force hosts meeting of Spokane emergency planning committee [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRNE
    community relations
    outreach
    National Guard
    Domestic response
    emergency planning committee

