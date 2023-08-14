10th Homeland Response Force hosts meeting of Spokane emergency planning committee

Soldiers and Airmen with the 10th Homeland Response Force, Washington National Guard, medical element demonstrate their capabilities and equipment to representatives from Spokane County government agencies, industries, environmental groups and emergency responders at Geiger Field, Wash., Aug. 16, 2023. The 10th HRF hosted a meeting of the Greater Spokane Local Emergency Planning Committee to demonstrate specialized equipment used to respond to hazardous incidents, and build relationships between the National Guard and emergency planners in the community. The 10th HRF mission involves identifying, training, and maintaining a deployable force of service members who are ready to respond within FEMA region 10 in the event of a catastrophic CBRN, or all-hazard, event in order to mitigate suffering and loss of life. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

