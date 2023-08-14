Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District, receives an overview of a Federal Emergency Management Agency temporary emergency power generator from Kristen Day, Emergency Management Specialist from Pittsburgh District, on August 15, 2023 in Lāhainā, Maui which will provide temporary emergency power to critical infrastructure in support of the Hawaiʻi wildfire federal recovery mission. (Photo credit: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Maksym Zymin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 20:52 Photo ID: 7979913 VIRIN: 230815-A-DN279-5104 Resolution: 3070x2303 Size: 2.12 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col Ryan Pevey and Kristen Day talk FEMA Generators in Maui [Image 3 of 3], by Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.