Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District, receives an overview of a Federal Emergency Management Agency temporary emergency power generator from Kristen Day, Emergency Management Specialist from Pittsburgh District, on August 15, 2023 in Lāhainā, Maui which will provide temporary emergency power to critical infrastructure in support of the Hawaiʻi wildfire federal recovery mission. (Photo credit: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Maksym Zymin)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 20:52
|Photo ID:
|7979913
|VIRIN:
|230815-A-DN279-5104
|Resolution:
|3070x2303
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col Ryan Pevey and Kristen Day talk FEMA Generators in Maui [Image 3 of 3], by Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT