    Lt. Col Ryan Pevey and Kristen Day talk FEMA Generators in Maui

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Cortland Henderson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District, receives an overview of a Federal Emergency Management Agency temporary emergency power generator from Kristen Day, Emergency Management Specialist from Pittsburgh District, on August 15, 2023 in Lāhainā, Maui which will provide temporary emergency power to critical infrastructure in support of the Hawaiʻi wildfire federal recovery mission. (Photo credit: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Maksym Zymin)

    USACE
    Maui
    Lahaina
    Maui Fires
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires

