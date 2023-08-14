USACE Honolulu District Commander views FEMA Generator in Maui

Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District, receives an overview of a Federal Emergency Management Agency temporary emergency power generator from a WSP contractor on August 15, 2023 in Lāhainā, Maui. These generators provide temporary emergency power to critical infrastructure in support of the Hawaiʻi wildfire federal recovery mission. (Photo credit: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Maksym Zymin)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 20:50
|Photo ID:
|7979915
|VIRIN:
|230815-A-DN279-5512
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
