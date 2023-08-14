U.S. Marines at RF-A 23-3

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Marcus Santana, Fighter Attack Squadron 214 air framer plane captain, clears an F-35B Lightning II to launch during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 18, 2023. The Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex is the best place to train 5th Generation aviators. It is the Department of Defense’s largest airspace over land and its size is optimal to push the capabilities of F-35 pilots forward. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Carson Jeney)

