    U.S. Marines at RF-A 23-3 [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Marines at RF-A 23-3

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Airman Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Marcus Santana, Fighter Attack Squadron 214 air framer plane captain, clears an F-35B Lightning II to launch during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 18, 2023. The Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex is the best place to train 5th Generation aviators. It is the Department of Defense’s largest airspace over land and its size is optimal to push the capabilities of F-35 pilots forward. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 18:49
    Photo ID: 7979847
    VIRIN: 230817-F-CJ259-8923
    Resolution: 5092x3388
    Size: 991.99 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines at RF-A 23-3 [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska

    RedFlagAlaska
    USMarineCorps
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

