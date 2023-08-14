Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAUTILUS Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    NAUTILUS Ceremony

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Sarah Peterson 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Bruce Danly, Ph.D., U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) director of research, gives welcoming remarks during a ceremony to transfer NRL’s Naval Ultra-Trace Isotope Laboratory Universal Spectrometer (NAUTILUS) instrument to the University of Notre Dame in Washington, D.C. Aug. 18, 2023. The NAUTILUS measures nuclear, cosmo/geo-chemical, and electronic materials. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)

    NRL Transfers NAUTILUS Instrument to University of Notre Dame: Strengthening Navy Research Academic Partnerships

