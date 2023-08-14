Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAUTILUS Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    NAUTILUS Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Sarah Peterson 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Bruce Danly (left), Ph.D., U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) director of research, Capt. Jesse Black (center-right), NRL commanding officer, and Jeff Rhoads (center), Ph.D., University of Notre Dame vice president for research, sign an Education Partnership Agreement transferring NRL’s Naval Ultra-Trace Isotope Laboratory Universal Spectrometer (NAUTILUS) instrument to Notre Dame during an event in Washington, D.C. Aug. 18, 2023. The NAUTILUS provides measurement capabilities for research in atomic mass spectrometry. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 17:39
    Photo ID: 7979748
    VIRIN: 230818-N-CZ309-1007
    Resolution: 2850x1900
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NAUTILUS Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Sarah Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NRL Transfers NAUTILUS Instrument to University of Notre Dame: Strengthening Navy Research Academic Partnerships

    Ceremony
    Joint Chiefs
    Notre Dame
    NAUTILUS
    U.S. Navy
    NRL
    Christopher W. Grady

