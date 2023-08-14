Bruce Danly (left), Ph.D., U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) director of research, Capt. Jesse Black (center-right), NRL commanding officer, and Jeff Rhoads (center), Ph.D., University of Notre Dame vice president for research, sign an Education Partnership Agreement transferring NRL’s Naval Ultra-Trace Isotope Laboratory Universal Spectrometer (NAUTILUS) instrument to Notre Dame during an event in Washington, D.C. Aug. 18, 2023. The NAUTILUS provides measurement capabilities for research in atomic mass spectrometry. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 17:39
|Photo ID:
|7979748
|VIRIN:
|230818-N-CZ309-1007
|Resolution:
|2850x1900
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAUTILUS Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Sarah Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NRL Transfers NAUTILUS Instrument to University of Notre Dame: Strengthening Navy Research Academic Partnerships
