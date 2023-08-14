U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Stephen Westgate (Ret.), a former 165th Airlift Wing commander, gives the keynote speech during the send-off ceremony held in honor of the final C-130 Hercules aircraft leaving Savannah Air National Guard Base in Savannah, Georgia, August 18, 2023. The C-130H Hercules aircraft, which has been flown by Savannah aircrews for 41 years, will continue being flown at the 166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 16:14 Photo ID: 7979639 VIRIN: 230818-Z-PJ280-1026 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.25 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Sentimental Send-off: 165th Airlift Wing Bids Farewell to C-130H Hercules Aircraft After 41 Years [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.