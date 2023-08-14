Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Sentimental Send-off: 165th Airlift Wing Bids Farewell to C-130H Hercules Aircraft After 41 Years [Image 2 of 13]

    A Sentimental Send-off: 165th Airlift Wing Bids Farewell to C-130H Hercules Aircraft After 41 Years

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    A C-130H Hercules assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, is parked on the flight line at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia for the last time Aug. 18, 2023. The C-130H Hercules aircraft, which has been flown by Savannah aircrews for 41 years, will continue being flown at the 166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard as the 165 AW prepares to receive its first new C-130J Super Hercules aircraft by the end of December 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    A Sentimental Send-off: 165th Airlift Wing Bids Farewell to its Final C-130H Hercules Aircraft After 41 Years

    Georgia Air National Guard
    National Guard
    C-130 Hercules
    165th Airlift Wing
    Stronger Together
    AD23

