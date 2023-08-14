Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th Airlift Wing bids farewell to last C-130 Hercules [Image 3 of 4]

    165th Airlift Wing bids farewell to last C-130 Hercules

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Coursey 

    165th Airlift Wing

    A 165th Airlift Wing loadmaster, assigned to the Georgia Air National Guard, gives a C-130 Hercules aircraft a final pat as a farewell gesture prior to the aircraft departing Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, August 18, 2023. The C-130H Hercules aircraft, which has been flown by Savannah aircrews for 41 years, will continue being flown at the 166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard as the 165 AW prepares to receive its first new C-130J Super Hercules aircraft by the end of December 2023.

    This work, 165th Airlift Wing bids farewell to last C-130 Hercules [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Victoria Coursey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    165th Airlift Wing

