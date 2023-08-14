165th Airlift Wing bids farewell to last C-130 Hercules

Georgia Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing located at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, salute a C-130 Hercules, tail number 31562, as it taxis on the flight line for the last time at the wing Aug. 18, 2023. The C-130H Hercules aircraft, which has been flown by Savannah aircrews for 41 years, will continue being flown at the 166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard as the 165 AW prepares to receive its first new C-130J Super Hercules aircraft by the end of December 2023.

