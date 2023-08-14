Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Army National Guard Participates in XCTC 2023 at Fort McCoy [Image 7 of 11]

    Michigan Army National Guard Participates in XCTC 2023 at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Capt. Cammy Alberts 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard soldiers from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, known as the “Iron Battalion”, traveled to Fort McCoy in Wisconsin for eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) training July 21 through August 12, 2023. Approximately 400 Michigan Army National Guard soldiers conducted several training iterations to provide realistic training in unfamiliar terrain to build readiness in a new and unfamiliar environment.
    The U.S. Army National Guard's XCTC program enables brigade combat teams to achieve the platoon readiness to deploy, fight and win battles worldwide. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 11:41
    Photo ID: 7978907
    VIRIN: 230812-F-UJ487-7513
    Resolution: 2049x1536
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Michigan Army National Guard Participates in XCTC 2023 at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 11], by Capt. Cammy Alberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

