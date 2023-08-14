Michigan Army National Guard Participates in XCTC 2023 at Fort McCoy



U.S. Army National Guard soldiers from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, known as the “Iron Battalion”, traveled to Fort McCoy in Wisconsin for eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) training July 21 through August 12, 2023. Approximately 400 Michigan Army National Guard soldiers conducted several training iterations to provide realistic training in unfamiliar terrain to build readiness in a new and unfamiliar environment.

The U.S. Army National Guard's XCTC program enables brigade combat teams to achieve the platoon readiness to deploy, fight and win battles worldwide. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 11:40 Photo ID: 7978935 VIRIN: 230812-F-UJ487-1069 Resolution: 1536x2049 Size: 0 B Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan Army National Guard Participates in XCTC 2023 at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 11], by Capt. Cammy Alberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.