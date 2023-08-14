U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Akshai M. Gandhi (left), 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, passes the 378th Air Base Group (ABG) guidon to Col. Dion Flynn (right), incoming 378th ABG commander, during an assumption of command ceremony on Prince Sultan Air Base (PSAB), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, August 2, 2023. The stand-up of the 378th ABG at PSAB is tied to a U.S. Air Force-wide change in the execution of the Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) deployment model, which shifts the components of Air Expeditionary Wings into mission-centric force elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 05:06 Photo ID: 7978384 VIRIN: 230802-F-WT152-1005 Resolution: 4508x3009 Size: 2.06 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFFORGEN Ready: PSAB establishes first command under new deployment model [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.