    AFFORGEN Ready: PSAB establishes first command under new deployment model [Image 3 of 8]

    AFFORGEN Ready: PSAB establishes first command under new deployment model

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Brig. Gen. Akshai M. Gandhi (left), 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, delivers opening remarks during an assumption of command ceremony for the 378th Air Base Group (ABG) on Prince Sultan Air Base (PSAB), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, August 2, 2023. During the ceremony, Col. Dion Flynn (right) assumed command of the newly formed 378th ABG. The stand-up of the 378th ABG at PSAB is tied to a U.S. Air Force-wide change in the execution of the Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) deployment model, which shifts the components of Air Expeditionary Wings into mission-centric force elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

