    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Humanitarian Assistance Flight Operations [Image 1 of 8]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Humanitarian Assistance Flight Operations

    SOLOMON SEA

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SOLOMON SEA (Aug 12, 2023) An MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE), launches from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), during humanitarian assistance operations, while sailing in the Solomon Sea, August 13. America and the 31st MEU in coordination with USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance are supporting U.S. government efforts for foreign disaster relief in Bougainville at the request of the government of Papua New Guinea, in consultation with the Autonomous Bougainville Government, after the volcanic eruption of Mount Bagana. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 04:50
    Photo ID: 7978372
    VIRIN: 230813-N-FI026-1085
    Resolution: 5274x3516
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: SOLOMON SEA
    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Humanitarian Assistance Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HADR
    Humanitarian Aid
    Bougainville

