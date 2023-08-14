USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Humanitarian Assistance Flight Operations

SOLOMON SEA (Aug 13, 2023) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), load supplies onto a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from the 31st MEU’s Air Combat Element (ACE) on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), during humanitarian assistance operations, while sailing in the Solomon Sea, August 13. America and the 31st MEU in coordination with USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance are supporting U.S. government efforts for foreign disaster relief in Bougainville at the request of the government of Papua New Guinea, in consultation with the Autonomous Bougainville Government, after the volcanic eruption of Mount Bagana. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

