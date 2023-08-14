Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day [Image 1 of 2]

    Women's Equality Day

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Joyliris Gonzalez, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, poses under a military vehicle at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2023.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 20:25
    Photo ID: 7977871
    VIRIN: 230815-A-LR057-1002
    Resolution: 6434x4289
    Size: 12.35 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Equality Day [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Women's Equality Day
    USARPAC
    Women's Rights
    19th Amendment
    25thID

