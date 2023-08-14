Women's Equality Day - Spc. Joyliris Gonzalez

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii - Every Soldier in the U.S. Army has a story, but not everyone shares their story. Specialist Joyliris Gonzalez, a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic (91B) assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, Headquarters, and Headquarters Battalion, Headquarters Support Company, shares her story from past to present and to know her story is to know more about what makes the Army great.



Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Gonzalez is the oldest sister of three, with two brothers and several cousins. She is close to many family members but grew up especially close to her aunt and grandmother.



Gonzalez said, "My aunt and grandmother have always been by my side since I was little. They took care of me while my mother was in the police academy, so they are like another mother to me".



While growing up, Gonzalez developed an interest in cars. Her passion grew over time and became more serious when she moved to Worcester, Massachusetts, to be closer to her aunt and grandmother.



"I have always wanted to learn about cars and how to fix them," said Gonzalez. "When I saw the job opening for a mechanic, I didn't think twice about applying for it."



With no prior experience and being the only female in the shop, Gonzalez earned the assistant manager position in a year and a half. However, Gonzalez soon found this was not enough and wanted to do something bigger.



"I wondered what it would be like to be in the military, and my life was becoming monotonous, so one day, I told myself to join," said Gonzalez.



Gonzalez entered the U.S. Army in 2020, received her first assignment, and was stationed at Schofield Barracks on the beautiful island of Oahu.



Even though she is the only female mechanic in her unit, the other Soldiers have made her feel at home.



Gonzalez said, "My experience has been amazing because the males in my motor pool are like family. They treat me with respect and never underestimate my knowledge or my potential."



Throughout her time in the military, Gonzalez has maintained a positive can-do attitude. She encourages her fellow Soldiers to be true to themselves and pursue their dreams.



"Never quit," said Gonzalez. "Always show that you can do anything you want even if you're the only female working with a lot of males. Always be positive, keep going, and never change."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 23:34 Story ID: 451616 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's Equality Day - Spc. Joyliris Gonzalez, by SGT Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.