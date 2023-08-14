Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day [Image 1 of 2]

    Women's Equality Day

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kacie Chavez, Sexual Harassment Assault Response Prevention (SHARP) Representative of 8th Military Police Brigade, holds her Drill Sergeant hat and poses at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2023.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 20:23
    Photo ID: 7977869
    VIRIN: 230816-A-LR057-1019
    Resolution: 5849x3899
    Size: 12.59 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    This work, Women's Equality Day [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's Equality Day
    USARPAC
    Women's Rights
    19th Amendment
    25thID

