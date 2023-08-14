Women's Equality Day 2023

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – “We’re just as strong, just as smart, just as capable, and we can tackle the same task because we’re qualified to” said First Lieutenant Erin O’Hara, a Soldier from the 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.



August 26th is designated as Women’s Equality Day in honor of the 19th Amendment of the United States Constitution, which prohibits all states in the U.S. from denying someone the right to vote based on their gender.



Women’s Equality Day signifies the injustices dealt to women before us, and constitutes equal treatment and opportunities for everyone, regardless of gender. It’s significant to the United States Armed Forces in order to enforce and sustain equality within our ranks.



To emphasize the importance of equality in the Army, we’ve asked several female service members to share their experiences and outlook on Women’s Equality Day, as well as equality as a service member in general.



SFC Kacie Chavez, a Military Police Officer (MP) and the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Prevention (SHARP) representative from the 8th Military Police brigade, has been in the United States Army for 13 years. During her time in the Army, Chavez has discovered the importance of equality as a woman in a male-dominant field.



“Equality for me as a service member is important because I believe we’re all created equal”, said Chavez. “We all have different strengths and weaknesses, but by the end of the day, we’re all human beings who should be treated with dignity and respect.”



First Lieutenant Erin O’Hara, a recent U.S. Army Ranger School graduate and Platoon Leader assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, is another example. O’Hara’s completion of Ranger School was a reflection of the exact message that Women’s Equality Day conveys; success is not based on gender, rather the capabilities of the individual.



“Female service members, and male service members for that matter, go to Ranger School”, said O’Hara. “Test your skills. You’re capable of way more than you think you are, and training for that starts today.”



Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3) Nicole Burney, a Soldier with the 25th Infantry Division, has served in the Army for nearly 23 years. Prior to attending Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS), Burney was an enlisted Soldier who completed Airborne School and served as a Drill Sergeant. Leading by example is how Burney encourages other female soldiers to test their capabilities in representation of what Women’s Equality Day symbolizes.



“I know some males that asked me why I went to certain schools”, said Burney. “And my response was ‘to pave the way, to prove that we can do it’.”



Spc. Joyliris Gonzalez, a native of Puerto Rico, is the only female Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic (91B) in her motorpool in Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 25th infantry Division. Gonzalez is appreciative of the inclusivity she feels at her job, and the tight-knit bond that she and her coworkers share. Being that she is surrounded by only male Soldiers on a daily basis, equality for Gonzalez means that she is afforded the same opportunities and experiences as her coworkers.



“We’re like a family”, said Gonzalez. “So I feel that I’ve been treated well, and they always have my back no matter what.”



Private First Class Ashley Baquedano, a Military Police Officer from 558th Military Police Company, 8th Military Police Brigade, is the first female in her family to join the military. Baquedano appreciates the leadership she has had so far, which has been greatly impactful on her future plans for her career in the Army, as well as her current outlook and attitude on where she is now.



“I think what made me stronger would be a Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) that I will always look up to, Sergeant Sanchez”, said Baquedano. “When I got here, I had the mentality that I was going to do my time and get out, but he has made me want to stay in and look at things with a different view instead of just being angry at every little thing, and he made me want to actually become something in the Army.”



Women’s Equality Day celebrates the passing of the 19th Amendment, which not only granted women the right to vote, but eventually opened the doors in allowance of so many more opportunities for women in the Army.



Highlighted are just a few of the many female Soldiers who have exemplified what equality means; that everyone is worthy of and qualified for the same opportunities and have the same ability to achieve great things.

