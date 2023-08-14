USS Porter Conducts a General Quarters Drill

Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Sailors assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 fast rope onto the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) for a simulated expeditionary battle damage assessment and repair during a general quarters drill, August 12, 2023. Porter is participating in U.S. Fleet Forces Command's Large Scale Exercise 2023, which provides a venue to test and refine current and new technologies and platforms to reinforce our current position as a supreme maritime force and provide feedback used to inform future innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Hailey A. Servedio)
