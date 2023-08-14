Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Porter Conducts a General Quarters Drill [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Porter Conducts a General Quarters Drill

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hailey Servedio 

    USS Porter (DDG 78)

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Sailors assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 fast rope onto the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) for a simulated expeditionary battle damage assessment and repair during a general quarters drill, August 12, 2023. Porter is participating in U.S. Fleet Forces Command's Large Scale Exercise 2023, which provides a venue to test and refine current and new technologies and platforms to reinforce our current position as a supreme maritime force and provide feedback used to inform future innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Hailey A. Servedio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 15:55
    Photo ID: 7977405
    VIRIN: 230812-N-PT973-1565
    Resolution: 5561x3972
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter Conducts a General Quarters Drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Hailey Servedio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Porter Conducts a General Quarters Drill
    USS Porter conducts flight operations with HSC-2 and HSC-28
    USS Porter Conducts a General Quarters Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LSE
    Large Scale Exercise 2023
    LSE 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT