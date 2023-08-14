Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Porter conducts flight operations with HSC-2 and HSC-28 [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Porter conducts flight operations with HSC-2 and HSC-28

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hailey Servedio 

    USS Porter (DDG 78)

    An MH-60S Seahawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 prepares to land aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) during a general quarters drill, August 12, 2023. Porter is participating in U.S. Fleet Forces Command's Large Scale Exercise 2023, which provides a venue to test and refine current and new technologies and platforms to reinforce our current position as a supreme maritime force and provide feedback used to inform future innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Hailey A. Servedio)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 15:55
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Large Scale Exercise 2023
    LSE 2023

