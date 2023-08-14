An MH-60S Seahawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 prepares to land aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) during a general quarters drill, August 12, 2023. Porter is participating in U.S. Fleet Forces Command's Large Scale Exercise 2023, which provides a venue to test and refine current and new technologies and platforms to reinforce our current position as a supreme maritime force and provide feedback used to inform future innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Hailey A. Servedio)

Date Taken: 08.12.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 Photo ID: 7977404 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN This work, USS Porter conducts flight operations with HSC-2 and HSC-28 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Hailey Servedio