An MH-60S Seahawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 prepares to land aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) during a general quarters drill, August 12, 2023. Porter is participating in U.S. Fleet Forces Command's Large Scale Exercise 2023, which provides a venue to test and refine current and new technologies and platforms to reinforce our current position as a supreme maritime force and provide feedback used to inform future innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Hailey A. Servedio)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 15:55
|Photo ID:
|7977404
|VIRIN:
|230812-N-PT973-1505
|Resolution:
|5064x3617
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Porter conducts flight operations with HSC-2 and HSC-28 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Hailey Servedio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT