230815-N-CI515-1097 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (August 15, 2023) Newport News Shipbuilding contractors Leon Flythe, left, from Conway, North Carolina and Ian Smith, from Mathews, Virginia, hammer the anchor chain attached to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) using a safety measure tool, in Newport News, Virginia, August 15, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jong S. Park)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 12:33 Photo ID: 7976894 VIRIN: 230815-N-CI515-1097 Resolution: 1600x2400 Size: 1 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Anchor On-load [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jong Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.