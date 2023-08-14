Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Anchor On-load [Image 4 of 4]

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Anchor On-load

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jong Park 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    230815-N-CI515-1103 Newport News, Va. (August 15, 2023) Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Ian Smith, from Mathews, Virginia, carries a clam shell of a detachable link from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) anchor chain, in Newport News, Virginia, August 15, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jong S. Park)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 12:33
    VIRIN: 230815-N-CI515-1103
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    CVN 74
    Stennis
    RCOH

