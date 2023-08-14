Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The pursuit of opportunity

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Oluwasegun Faleye, 81st Comptroller Squadron financial analysis flight deputy flight commander, poses for a photo on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 6, 2023. Faleye began his military career as enlisted and was selected to commission through the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    This work, The pursuit of opportunity [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

