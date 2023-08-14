U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Oluwasegun Faleye, 81st Comptroller Squadron financial analysis flight deputy flight commander, is writing a decoration package on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 6, 2023. Faleye aims to work for the FBI, CIA or other government agency in forensic accounting after serving in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 09:14
|Photo ID:
|7976368
|VIRIN:
|230706-F-NO318-1004
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, The pursuit of opportunity [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
