U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Oluwasegun Faleye, 81st Comptroller Squadron financial analysis flight deputy flight commander, is writing a decoration package on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 6, 2023. Faleye aims to work for the FBI, CIA or other government agency in forensic accounting after serving in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 09:14 Photo ID: 7976368 VIRIN: 230706-F-NO318-1004 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 1.98 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The pursuit of opportunity [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.