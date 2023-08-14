8th Army Coin of Excellence

Sgt. Joseph Alvarez serves as the Traffic Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) for the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys.

Alvarez played a crucial role in ensuring the safety and escorting of The Boy Scouts from August 1 to August 11. He remarked, "It was quite an experience, and I'm pleased to see that the Scouts were able to fully engage in the activities and enjoy them."

Leading a team of six additional Soldiers, Alvarez efficiently managed the daily movements of the scouts both on and off the installation. In recognition of his dedicated efforts, he was honored with the Eighth Army Coin of Excellence, presented to him by Lt. Gen. Willard Burleson.

