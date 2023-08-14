Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eighth Army Coin of Excellence [Image 1 of 3]

    Eighth Army Coin of Excellence

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Timothy Baso 

    Visual Information Support Center-Korea

    Sgt. Joseph Alvarez serves as the Traffic Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) for the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys.
    Alvarez played a crucial role in ensuring the safety and escorting of The Boy Scouts from August 1 to August 11. He remarked, "It was quite an experience, and I'm pleased to see that the Scouts were able to fully engage in the activities and enjoy them."
    Leading a team of six additional Soldiers, Alvarez efficiently managed the daily movements of the scouts both on and off the installation. In recognition of his dedicated efforts, he was honored with the Eighth Army Coin of Excellence, presented to him by Lt. Gen. Willard Burleson.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 20:55
    Photo ID: 7975521
    VIRIN: 230816-A-NT205-3366
    Resolution: 1280x853
    Size: 350.73 KB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army Coin of Excellence [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Timothy Baso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eighth Army Coin of Excellence
    Eigth Army Coin of Excellence
    8th Army Coin of Excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #coin #ncoic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT