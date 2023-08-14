Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro poses with former crew members of USS Intrepid during the 80th anniversary of USS Intrepid commissioning at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. Nearly 200 former crew members returned to the ship, located at pier 86 in New York City, for the anniversary.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 19:39
|Photo ID:
|7975463
|VIRIN:
|230816-N-FC670-1055
|Resolution:
|8256x2642
|Size:
|10.2 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
SECNAV Del Toro Celebrates Navy Heritage at USS Intrepid 80th Commissioning Anniversary Ceremony
