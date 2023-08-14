Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Del Toro Celebrates Navy Heritage at USS Intrepid 80th Commissioning Anniversary Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    SECNAV Del Toro Celebrates Navy Heritage at USS Intrepid 80th Commissioning Anniversary Ceremony

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Renfroe 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers remarks during the 80th anniversary of USS Intrepid commissioning at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. Nearly 200 former crew members returned to the ship, located at pier 86 in New York City, for the anniversary. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon E. Renfroe)

    Secretary of the NAvy
    USS Intrepid
    SECNAV Del Toro

