SECNAV Del Toro Celebrates Navy Heritage at USS Intrepid 80th Commissioning Anniversary Ceremony

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers remarks during the 80th anniversary of USS Intrepid commissioning at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. Nearly 200 former crew members returned to the ship, located at pier 86 in New York City, for the anniversary. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon E. Renfroe)

Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Location: NEW YORK, NY, US