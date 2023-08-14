Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Closing Time – USAMMDA team wraps MHSRS exhibits as symposium drawing to close [Image 8 of 10]

    Closing Time – USAMMDA team wraps MHSRS exhibits as symposium drawing to close

    KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity team organizes and packs gear, equipment and devices after ending the exhibit portion of the Department of Defense’s annual four-day Military Health System Research Symposium, Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 16, 2023. As the premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, USAMMDA is responsible for developing and delivering critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    Modernization
    Medical Development
    MHSRS2023

