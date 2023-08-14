Closing Time – USAMMDA team wraps MHSRS exhibits as symposium drawing to close

U.S. Army Capt. Brian Robinette, assistant product manager with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, helps pack and organize inside a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Ambulance Kit after ending the exhibit portion of the Department of Defense’s annual four-day Military Health System Research Symposium, Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 16, 2023. As the premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, USAMMDA is responsible for developing and delivering critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

