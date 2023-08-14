U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Logan Fitz, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, services engine oil on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 14, 2023. The 6th AMXS ensures every component of the KC-135 is maintained to safety standards so the aircraft is readily able to fly. The duties of Air Force maintainers include performing preflight and postflight inspections, diagnosing and solving problems, conducting functional tests of repaired engines, and assisting in recovering aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 16:09 Photo ID: 7975175 VIRIN: 230814-F-TE518-1008 Resolution: 6219x4664 Size: 9.46 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th AMXS performs maintenance on KC-135 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.