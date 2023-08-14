Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th AMXS performs maintenance on KC-135 [Image 2 of 6]

    6th AMXS performs maintenance on KC-135

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Matthews, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, observes a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 14, 2023. The 6th AMXS ensures every component of the KC-135 is maintained to safety standards so the aircraft is readily able to fly. The duties of Air Force maintainers include performing preflight and postflight inspections, diagnosing and solving problems, conducting functional tests of repaired engines, and assisting in recovering aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 16:08
    Photo ID: 7975167
    VIRIN: 230814-F-TE518-1002
    Resolution: 6990x4660
    Size: 6.9 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th AMXS performs maintenance on KC-135 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    6th AMXS performs maintenance on KC-135
    6th AMXS performs maintenance on KC-135
    6th AMXS performs maintenance on KC-135
    6th AMXS performs maintenance on KC-135
    6th AMXS performs maintenance on KC-135
    6th AMXS performs maintenance on KC-135

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    aircraft maintenance
    KC-135
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT