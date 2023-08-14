BACH Hosts Congressman Mark Green

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital hosted Congressman Mark Green, representative for Tennessee's 7th congressional district, for a tour and staff engagement Aug. 11, 2023. BACH maintains a close connection with the Clarksville community and the greater Tennessee 7th Congressional District. As the fifth largest civilian employer in Clarksville. Rep. Green met with BACH personnel supporting the VA clinic expansion, Emergency Center, and Soldier Recovery Unit.

