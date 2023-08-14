Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Hosts Congressman Mark Green [Image 7 of 11]

    BACH Hosts Congressman Mark Green

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital hosted Congressman Mark Green, representative for Tennessee's 7th congressional district, for a tour and staff engagement Aug. 11, 2023. BACH maintains a close connection with the Clarksville community and the greater Tennessee 7th Congressional District. As the fifth largest civilian employer in Clarksville. Rep. Green met with BACH personnel supporting the VA clinic expansion, Emergency Center, and Soldier Recovery Unit.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 15:13
    Photo ID: 7974981
    VIRIN: 230811-D-DQ133-1007
    Resolution: 7713x5142
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH Hosts Congressman Mark Green [Image 11 of 11], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

