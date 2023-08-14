46th Engineer Battalion Soldiers prepare to deploy from Fort Johnson to Camp Camp Atterbury-Muscatatuck as part of an emergency deployment readiness exercise July 9, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 12:09
|Photo ID:
|7974429
|VIRIN:
|210614-A-GH690-1622
|Resolution:
|2475x1650
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 46th Engineer Battalion emergency deployment readiness exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
