    46th Engineer Battalion emergency deployment readiness exercise [Image 1 of 5]

    46th Engineer Battalion emergency deployment readiness exercise

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    46th Engineer Battalion Soldiers prepare to deploy from Fort Johnson to Camp Camp Atterbury-Muscatatuck as part of an emergency deployment readiness exercise July 9, 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 12:09
    Photo ID: 7974423
    VIRIN: 210614-A-GH690-1520
    Resolution: 2475x1650
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 46th Engineer Battalion emergency deployment readiness exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mission readiness
    46th Engineer Battalion
    EDRE
    emergency deployment readiness exercise
    JRTC and Fort Johnson

