Benbrook Lake Manager and Park Ranger staff honor their volunteers at an appreciation luncheon, Benbrook Lake office, outside Fort Worth, Texas, April 19, 2023. (US Army photo by Richard Bumgardner, Fort Worth District)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 12:13
|Photo ID:
|7974392
|VIRIN:
|230419-A-JJ298-1005
|Resolution:
|1972x1521
|Size:
|779.22 KB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Benbrook Lake staff honor Benbrook Lake volunteers [Image 3 of 3], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Making a difference, one project at a time
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT