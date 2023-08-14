Benbrook Lake staff honor Benbrook Lake volunteers

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Benbrook Lake Manager and Park Ranger staff honor their volunteers at an appreciation luncheon, Benbrook Lake office, outside Fort Worth, Texas, April 19, 2023. (US Army photo by Richard Bumgardner, Fort Worth District)

    IMAGE INFO

